Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 751,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 476.7 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.93.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
