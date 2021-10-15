Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 751,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 476.7 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.