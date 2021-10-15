NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. NEXT has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

