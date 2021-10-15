NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.42

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

