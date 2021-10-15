New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

