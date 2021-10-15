Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.63 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $567.42 million and $11.63 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,238,631 coins and its circulating supply is 574,238,048 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.