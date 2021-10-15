Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 44,868 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 44,868 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $85,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,650 shares of company stock worth $644,243 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

