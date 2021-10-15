Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,303 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $84,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $65.52 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.