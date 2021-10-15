Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $79.03 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,398 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $79,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Shares of TDY opened at $428.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.