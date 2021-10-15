Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $75.45 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Simulations Plus worth $75,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 30.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

