Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $71.08 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,527,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,571 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $71,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 399,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 970,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 59,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 743.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

