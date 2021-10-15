Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $81,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.