Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,057,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,182 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $95,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

