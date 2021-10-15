Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,775,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,462,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,270,563. Net Savings Link has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.