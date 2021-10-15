Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 279.1% in September

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 279.1% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RRSSF opened at 0.66 on Friday. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.60.
About Neometals
