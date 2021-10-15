Neo (NEO) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.78 or 0.00072577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $295.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

