Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NLLSF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

