Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.62. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,457 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

