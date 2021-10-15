Natixis Makes New $15.81 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,554,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after buying an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $68,490,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

