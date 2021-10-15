Natixis Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 79.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 696,330 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.