Natixis Invests $16.65 Million in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,000. Natixis owned about 0.82% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,058,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $26,982,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.