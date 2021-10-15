Natixis Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,946 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $319.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

