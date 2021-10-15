Natixis Has $13.98 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $232.39 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

