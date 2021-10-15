Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Natixis raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,410 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Discovery were worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 10,300.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

