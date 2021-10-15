Natixis Buys 251,819 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Natixis raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,819 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $2,815,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

