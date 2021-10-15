National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

National Vision stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. National Vision has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 209.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

