National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.58. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

