National Bank Financial Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.05.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

