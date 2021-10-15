National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

