Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.79

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $820.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

