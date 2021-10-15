Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $29.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.43 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $126.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $820.84 million, a P/E ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

