Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Down 1%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 9,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Naked Wines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

