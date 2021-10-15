Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.15. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

