MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $8.41. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 204,904 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

