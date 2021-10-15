Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,744 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.57% of Mueller Industries worth $137,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,980. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

