MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

ETR:MTX opened at €189.70 ($223.18) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €197.24 and its 200 day moving average is €203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

