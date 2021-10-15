Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHGVY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 9,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.