Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RAIFF stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

