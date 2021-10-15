Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RAIFF stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.80.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
