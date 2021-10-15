Morgan Stanley Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $101.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

