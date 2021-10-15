Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GLUE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

