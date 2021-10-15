Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

