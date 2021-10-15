Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
