Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,831. The company has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.46. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,049,382 shares of company stock worth $6,503,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.