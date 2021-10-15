Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.53. Moderna has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,837,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.