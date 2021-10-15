Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

