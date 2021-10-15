Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. 243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHVYF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.