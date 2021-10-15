Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

