Mirrored Amazon Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $99,962.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,353.59 or 0.05711462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,885 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

