Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,080. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.