Mint Club (MINT) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $22,832.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.