Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the September 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Minim stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minim will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minim news, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 286,198 shares of company stock valued at $707,641. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MINM. B. Riley initiated coverage on Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

