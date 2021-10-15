Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,053. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

